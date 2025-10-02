GSF activists trained in non-violent response if intercepted by Israeli forces

SEPANG: Global Sumud Flotilla mission activists have received specific training to avoid violent reactions during potential interceptions by Israeli forces.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed participants will gather on deck with raised hands to demonstrate they are unarmed when approached.

“This standard operating procedure was instilled during their training in Italy, Barcelona, Tunisia and Greece through non-violence workshops,“ he stated at today’s media conference.

Activists also learned to dispose of mobile phones in the sea to prevent personal information exposure to intercepting forces.

“The vessel skippers will determine the appropriate timing for discarding mobile phones overboard,“ Sani Araby explained.

He clarified this measure prevents potential confiscation by Israeli authorities and protects participants’ private data despite the mission’s transparent nature.

Participants including Malaysians were instructed to record SOS videos declaring their refusal to accept detention if intercepted by Israeli soldiers.

“These video clips will serve as crucial evidence for potential legal action if required by authorities,“ he added.

As of 10.44 am Malaysian time, Israeli forces had intercepted 14 of the 44 flotilla vessels.

Israeli authorities have detained 201 of the 497 participants including 12 Malaysian citizens according to latest reports. – Bernama