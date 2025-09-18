Guam beetle and red palm weevil threaten Malaysia’s oil palm plantations

BATU PAHAT: A total of 5.56 million hectares of oil palm and 79,491 hectares of coconut plantations nationwide face serious threats from invasive alien species.

Deputy Director-General of Agriculture Mat Iesak Ngathinee stated that 59 invasive species have been detected since 2011, with two posing the greatest danger to palm crops.

The Guam Rhinoceros Beetle and the Red Palm Weevil have been identified as the most dangerous pests threatening Malaysia’s plantation industries.

Integrated management requires strong cooperation from government agencies, the private sector, research institutions, and local communities to safeguard industry sustainability.

These invasive species present not only biological and ecological threats but also carry major economic, social, and environmental implications.

The Agriculture Department and Malaysian Palm Oil Board have implemented awareness programs including seminars to educate planters about these pest threats.

The department focuses on public awareness, risk assessment of exotic species, and stronger quarantine controls at national entry points under current policies.

Today’s seminar aims to develop more structured management strategies to strengthen national food security and ensure agricultural sustainability.

The Guam Rhinoceros Beetle has been detected in coconut and oil palm plantations in Lahad Datu, Sabah, according to the latest reports.

The Red Palm Weevil has attacked crops in Pangkalan Chepa, Kelantan, prompting immediate preventive measures from authorities.

Preventive actions include quarantine protocols, regular monitoring, pheromone trap installation, and both chemical and biological control methods.

The Red Palm Weevil has been officially gazetted as a dangerous pest to facilitate eradication and containment efforts.

This designation is crucial for controlling invasive insects that could significantly impact the country’s economy and plantation industry. – Bernama