KUALA LUMPUR: The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, concluded his three-day official visit to Malaysia by planting a Merbau tree at the Perdana Botanical Garden here today.

Embalo and his delegation arrived at the site around 10.10 am and were welcomed by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Upon arrival, Embalo planted the national tree of Malaysia, the Merbau, or scientifically known as Intsia palembanica, at Laman Perdana.

He then spent about 10 minutes on a buggy ride around the scenic and lush Perdana Botanical Garden and lake.

In her welcoming speech, Maimunah described Embalo’s visit as a meaningful step forward in fostering solidarity between Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau.

“Your presence here, Your Excellency, in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur speaks volumes about the commitment of Guinea-Bissau to forging global partnerships grounded in mutual respect, sustainable development and shared progress. We are greatly encouraged by the transformative work taking place in your country,” she said.

Embalo arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday, marking the first-ever visit by a head of state from Guinea-Bissau.

Yesterday, he was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau established diplomatic relations in November 1974.

Bilateral ties between the two countries remain cordial, underpinned by a shared commitment to cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Guinea-Bissau reached RM4.1 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Guinea-Bissau valued at RM4.04 million and imports at RM0.06 million.