LANGKAWI: The performance that stole the show at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’25) yesterday may have just lasted for 12 minutes, but for the pilots of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Su-30MKM dubbed ‘Toruk Makto’, it could be considered a lifetime in the making.

Visitors were wowed not only by the aerobatic display of airmanship of the fighter, decked in the new Jalur Gemilang livery, but the fact that Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, known by his pilot callsign ‘Gunjiz’, was the man behind the joystick.

What many may not know is that both Mohd Asghar Khan and his co-pilot, RMAF Col Mohd Norazan Othman have shared more than just that amazing 12 minutes together in the cockpit, as both men have been a mentor-protege team, stretching back to the days when they served together in the RMAF’s MiG-29N squadron.

“When I was informed that I would be flying with my former trainer in the airshow in LIMA’ 25, obviously I was very excited and proud to be able to fly with him.

“We took three months to undergo the aerobatic training and did our very best to choreograph the aerobatic stunts to perform at the 17th edition of LIMA,” Mohd Norazan, who’s callsign is ‘Sting’, told reporters in an interview here today after flying Toruk Makto with his mentor again at LIMA’25 today.

Mohd Norazan, who serves as the commander of Gong Kedak Air Base, has flown Su-30MKMs since 2008 and is a veteran performer at LIMA, having been involved in six editions. Obviously, LIMA’25 now occupies a deeper and special place in his heart.

He also took the time to express his gratitude to the RMAF for entrusting him with flying the Su030MKM bearing the new livery.

According to the RMAF official website, Mohd Norazan was appointed as Gong Kedak Air Base commander on Aug 20, 2024. The base is the main base for the RMAF’s Su-30MKM aircraft.2024.

Incidentally, ‘Gunjiz’ and ‘Sting’s scintillating performance yesterday turned out to be also historic, as Mohd Asghar Khan became the first Chief of Air Force to fly an aircraft in a LIMA airshow since it started in 1991.