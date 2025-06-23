KUALA TERENGGANU: The health condition of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who recently underwent a medical procedure at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is showing highly positive signs of recovery.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said medical specialists treating the Marang MP described his recovery process as unusually swift and exceeding expectations.

“Alhamdulillah, I visited him and was genuinely pleased to see how smoothly the procedure went. His recovery has been remarkably fast. Insya-Allah, he will be able to return to work soon,” he told reporters after officiating the 2025 East Coast Energy (ECE) Conference at the Islamic Civilisation Park Convention Centre here.

The Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan, officiated the two-day ECE 2025 Conference, which began today.

When asked why details about Abdul Hadi’s treatment and its location were not made public before, Ahmad Samsuri explained that it was a precautionary decision due to the leader’s age and condition, which necessitated limiting visitors.

“We must understand that in such circumstances, if we disclose where he is, people will naturally want to visit. If we deny them, feelings may be hurt. But considering Tuan Guru Abdul Hadi’s age and health, we have to minimise any risks that could disrupt his treatment,” he added.