JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has expressed disappointment over reports that Malaysian pilgrims were victims of a fraudulent haj package, and were allegedly confined and forced to take a perilous journey on foot to Makkah without proper documentation.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said he is closely monitoring the situation and praying for the safety of those affected.

“We are saddened that such haj-related scams continue to occur. What is even more distressing is that the victims are elderly individuals and those with health issues,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the families of the victim to remain patient and place their full trust in the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation.

The state government, he added, stands ready to assist the relevant authorities in resolving such issues and educate the public to be more cautious.

Mohd Fared stressed that there are no shortcuts in performing haj, and advised the public to rely on the expertise and advisory services of Tabung Haji.

According to media reports yesterday, 47 Malaysian pilgrims allegedly fell victim to the scam, believed to be linked to a prominent religious figure.

A daughter of one of the victims claimed her parents and aunt left for Saudi Arabia to perform the haj with the said agent on May 9.

However, upon arriving in Jeddah, they were allegedly forced to travel on foot via unsafe routes without valid haj visas, fearing strict enforcement by Saudi authorities.