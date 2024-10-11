Hajiji urges Gagasan Rakyat leaders to provide honest reports ahead of Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: Leaders and members of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) have been urged to be honest and not only provide ‘positive’ reports about the condition of their respective areas, said its president, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Sabah Chief Minister emphasised that sincerity and honesty in reporting would enable Gagasan Rakyat to assess the situation in a given area and take steps to improve conditions, particularly in reaching out to the people in those areas.

“At times, the reports we receive are not the same as the feedback I hear directly from party members at the grassroots level. This is why I stress the importance of maintaining close and strong relationships between divisional leadership and the local community, so that we can truly understand and feel the pulse of the people,“ he said.

“Whether we like it or not, our struggle must be intensified. Our resilience in navigating this journey must be strengthened. Those of us in Gagasan Rakyat must not only continue our efforts but also solidify and strengthen our party,“ he added.

He said this when delivering his policy speech at the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Assembly today, which was also attended by Gagasan Rakyat Deputy President Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the state’s Minister of Finance.

Hajiji said that the party still has time to strengthen its efforts ahead of the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN), expected next year, which is crucial in securing a mandate from the people to continue the party’s mission in serving the people and the state.

He said that this new mandate is vital for the people and the state to ensure the successful implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan, which the state government is currently carrying out.

“We want to ensure that every grievance of the people is taken seriously and addressed through the SMJ framework. This election (Sabah’s 17th state election) is the best opportunity to continue and strengthen our efforts,“ he said.

“Gagasan Rakyat must begin to refine its strategy, streamline its administration, and improve party management. There is no longer room for delay or complacency with our current position and achievements. There is no space for us to boast about our positions and titles,“ he added.