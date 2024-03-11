Hajiji urges GRS partners to prioritise people over party interests

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged leaders of the coalition’s component parties to set aside self-interest and avoid actions that could undermine the coalition’s efforts to support the welfare of the people.

He said GRS component party leaders should always remember the coalition’s original mission to develop Sabah and protect the interests of its people.

“We cannot prioritise our own interests; we must put the needs of our people first. If we only focus on ourselves and our component parties, it could damage our mission within GRS. This would impede our efforts to govern and serve the people. There is still a long road ahead and much more we must do.

“Let go of ego, discard any thoughts that hinder our mission to develop Sabah. That’s why we call on our allies (component parties) within GRS to join us in building Sabah for our people,” he said when officiating the GRS Students Convention in Sembulan here today.

Also present were United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Tan Sri Anifah Aman, and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

The GRS component parties consist of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR), USNO, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), LDP, and PCS.

Commenting on the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN), Hajiji said the coalition had a year to prepare for the state polls before the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

He added that discussions among all GRS component parties and other political parties, especially Pakatan Harapan (PH), were expected to take place this month, focusing on seat distribution for the upcoming state election.

“We will hold a meeting within GRS and Gagasan Rakyat to discuss seat distribution for our party and collaboration with other parties, especially PH. Be patient, there’s still a year left (before the assembly dissolves),” he said.