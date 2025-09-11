Hajiji urges Sabah district officers to be proactive and responsive

KOTA KINABALU: District officers must actively listen to public grievances and ensure government policies reach and positively impact targeted communities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised that district and assistant district officers serve as crucial grassroots links between the government and the people.

He urged them to be proactive, transparent, and community-focused to guarantee effective implementation of all development projects.

“I expect district officers to uphold their trust and deliver every project with full integrity and transparency,“ he stated during the opening of the 28th Sabah District Officers’ Conference.

Hajiji called for streamlined public services and the removal of bureaucratic obstacles that could hinder district progress.

He highlighted that integrity, professionalism, and administrative efficiency are vital for successful policy outcomes and advancing the Sabah Maju Jaya agenda.

District officers were also reminded to maintain preparedness for unpredictable weather with functional rescue assets and equipment.

Hajiji noted Sabah’s solid progress under the SMJ Development Plan 1.0, which has significantly reduced rural poverty rates.

Key achievements include the approval of 7,482 Rumah Mesra SMJ units from 2022 to 2025, with 4,540 completed as of August. – Bernama