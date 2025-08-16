Halal certification attracts tourists - Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: Halal certification in the food and beverage (F&B) sector adds significant value to businesses as Malaysia continues to attract growing numbers of foreign tourists, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the halal certification goes beyond religious requirements, as it also reflects evaluations of cleanliness, food safety, and overall quality standards.

“We encourage industry players, especially those involved in food and beverage, to strive to obtain halal certification,“ he said when asked about the need for kopitiam premises to have a halal certificate since they are visited by various races in the country.

Armizan was speaking to reporters at the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) Recognition Ceremony and the launch of the National Month Promotion Menu at the Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock Kopitiam branch here today.

He said under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), the government plans to establish a Halal Commission to strengthen the country’s halal industry.

“To expedite the halal certification process, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), is working to reduce bureaucratic red tape as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the ‘ease of doing business’ in the country,” he added.

As the lead ministry for the Buy Malaysia Campaign (KBBM), Armizan also urged local industry players, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to adopt effective strategies and approaches to highlight the strengths and uniqueness of their products.

“The role of local industry is vital in showcasing distinctive brands and products to attract foreign tourists, especially in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

“As the ministry responsible for the distributive trade sector, including wholesale and retail services, as well as the F&B sub-sector, KPDN remains committed to driving healthy and progressive domestic trade,” he said.

Armizan noted that according to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) yesterday, the distributive trade sector remains one of the key contributors to the services sector, recording steady growth in the second quarter of this year.

“The distributive trade sector, including wholesale and retail services as well as the F&B sub-sectors, recorded growth of 5.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, compared with five per cent in the first quarter.

“With this positive momentum, the ministry is optimistic that growth in the sector will continue, contributing to a stronger and more resilient economy,” he said. - Bernama