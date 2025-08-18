Halim Saad loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit against Dr M and government

PUTRAJAYA: Businessman Tan Sri Halim Saad has lost his appeal to reinstate his lawsuit against the government, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop.

The case involved alleged losses from the government’s 2001 acquisition of Renong Bhd and United Engineers Malaysia Berhad (UEM) shares.

A three-judge panel dismissed Halim’s appeal and ordered him to pay RM20,000 in legal costs.

Justice Datuk Supang Lian stated the suit was time-barred under the Limitation Act 1953 and Public Authorities Protection Act 1948.

She noted Halim’s constitutional rights claim should have been raised in his 2013 lawsuit.

The High Court had previously struck out the lawsuit on May 9, 2024.

Halim had filed a similar case in 2013 seeking RM1.8 billion in damages but was dismissed due to exceeding the six-year limitation.

His 2015 attempt to appeal to the Federal Court also failed.

In his latest claim, Halim alleged Dr Mahathir and Nor Mohamed instructed him to abandon a UEM privatisation plan.

He claimed the government took over UEM through Khazanah Nasional, forcing him to sell his Renong shares at a loss.

Khazanah acquired UEM via Danasaham Sdn Bhd, gaining control of Renong’s 32.6% stake.

Halim sought compensation for the 2001 takeover and a declaration of his Renong shareholding.

The defendants denied coercion, stating Halim approved the deal and received RM165 million in compensation.

Halim was represented by lawyers Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, A.Surendra Ananth, and Yvonne Lim.

Senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir acted for the government, Dr Mahathir, and Nor Mohamed. - Bernama