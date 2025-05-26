PETALING JAYA: Muslims in most Islamic countries are expected to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on June 6 (Friday), according to the International Astronomy Center.

The Abu Dhabi-based center announced that the new crescent moon marking the beginning of Zulhijjah 1446H is expected to be visible on Tuesday, May 27, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The center’s director, Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, said the crescent moon can be observed using telescopes in several parts of Central and Western Asia, most regions of Africa, and Europe.

He added that the crescent moon may also be visible without telescopic assistance in some parts of the Americas.

Based on these astronomical calculations, May 28 is expected to be the first day of Zulhijjah, making Aidiladha fall on the 10th day, which is Friday, June 6.