KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM15 million announced for Malaysian football during the presentation of Budget 2025, specifically for the development of the Harimau Malaya squad, has been doubled to RM30 million, with RM15 million to be funded by the private sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in announcing this through a statement today, said the allocation would be used to enhance the development programmes for Harimau Malaya at every level, in addition to preparing the senior team to be more competitive in every international tournament they participate in.

The Prime Minister said the funds would also be utilised by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for organisational management, which requires a complete overhaul to ensure that the national players continue to receive support from expert staff and appointed coaches.

“Efforts will also focus on creating more potential players for the Harimau Malaya squad by providing extensive exposure to the Under-23 national team, which indirectly ensures the senior team are always equipped with experienced players,” he said.

In addition to the efforts undertaken by the MADANI government and FAM, he also hopes that the Acting Sultan of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, will continue to provide support based on His Royal Highness’s achievements, experience and vast network in the football industry.

“His Royal Highness’s profound knowledge of football management, as well as his relationships with sports figures and international football clubs, is an invaluable asset that can be utilised to help Harimau Malaya and the management team,” he added.

Anwar also said that it is well-known that football is very close to the hearts of Malaysians, including himself, adding that he always receives direct updates on the situation involving the national squad.

“Various continuous efforts are being carried out by the MADANI government along with other parties to strengthen the Harimau Malaya squad and make them a football giant in Asia,” he said.

Anwar hopes that Malaysians will continue to give their support and trust to the Harimau Malaya team and the management team in elevating Malaysia’s name to the highest level and making it on par with top international football teams.