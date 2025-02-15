KUALA SELANGOR: The Harmoni MADANI People’s Residency Programme (PRR) project in Bestari Jaya here is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“I hope we can celebrate Deepavali 2027 in these new homes. This project will feature various facilities, including a community park, jogging track, surau and a kindergarten.

“This reflects the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the people’s well-being under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Housing is a fundamental right and essential need,” he said during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony officiated by Anwar today.

Also present was Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

Nga said the project is a collaboration between the federal government, the Selangor government, Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia and Berjaya Corporation Berhad, with a total development cost of RM75 million, of which RM40 million is funded by the federal government.

“The Selangor government has contributed RM35 million, while Berjaya Corporation Berhad has provided an 8.09-hectare site free of charge.

“This PRR project reflects the MADANI government’s dedication to helping workers from five plantation estates, namely Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Garder, Ladang Bukit Tagar, Ladang Sungai Tinggi and Ladang Minyak, to own homes,” he said.

Each PRR unit, valued at RM300,000, will be sold at RM45,000, with the government subsidising RM58.8 million.

Meanwhile, Amnah Mat Asin, 64, a future homeowner, said the groundbreaking ceremony marked the end of a 30-year wait.

“I’m thrilled to finally have my own house. My family and I have been renting in Kuala Kubu Baharu after being evicted by the previous estate management. I hope to live long enough to move into my own home when it is completed in 2027,” she told reporters.

For S. Rajeena, 58, a worker at Ladang Minyak, the home is a special gift as she celebrates her 40th wedding anniversary.

“The construction of these homes will also end a three-generation wait that began with my grandfather in 1998,” she said.

Prior to this, Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah told the State Legislative Assembly that construction work for the PRR project is expected to begin in early 2025, with a two-year completion period.

On May 3, 2024, Nga said the government had devised a solution for 245 families from the five estates who had been evicted without homes.