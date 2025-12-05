Harmonious and devout Wesak Day celebrations held nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Wesak Day celebration was marked with vibrant and harmonious gatherings as Buddhist devotees filled temples nationwide to observe religious rites.

In the capital, worshippers began arriving at the iconic Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple in Brickfields from 8 am to take part in ceremonies commemorating the birth, enlightenment and passing of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.

The celebration also drew local visitors and foreign tourists eager to experience the occasion and gain a deeper understanding of Buddhist traditions.

Among them was M. Rajan, 45, a Hindu, who said he attended the event to honour his Buddhist friends and learn more about their beliefs.

“Malaysia is a multicultural and multireligious country. I believe it’s important for us to respect one another’s faiths and celebrate together. This is one of the ways we can nurture harmony,” he told Bernama.

Filipino tourist Jonathan Reyes said he visited the temple to gain a deeper appreciation of local culture and religious celebrations.

“It’s nice to see how peaceful and respectful the atmosphere is. I’m not a Buddhist, but being here today has given me a greater understanding and appreciation of Malaysia’s spiritual diversity,” he said.

In SELANGOR, visitors thronged the Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Temple in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, one of the main destinations and top choices for thousands of Buddhists during the annual Wesak Day celebrations.

Temple manager Miao Yue, 52, said an estimated 30,000 devotees visited the temple since last Saturday, carrying out religious ceremonies and tributes marking the birth, enlightenment and passing of Siddhartha Gautama.

In PERAK, over at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist Temple in Tambun, Bernama observed thousands of devotees queuing to light incense, scatter flower petals and perform the ceremonial bathing of Buddha statues, joined by foreign tourists eager to experience the Wesak Day celebration as well.

Wat Siribunya Maggarama on Jalan Raja Dihilir in Ipoh was similarly packed with devotees from all walks of life, with many families arriving as early as 8 am, carrying flower bouquets and necessities such as rice to be donated to the temple.

In PENANG, Wat Chaiya Mangalaram on Lorong Burma, Wat Buppharam on Jalan Perak, and Kek Lok Si in Air Itam were filled with visitors as early as 8 am.

The celebration was equally vibrant at the Malaysian Buddhist Association building on Jalan Burma, where devotees of all ages took part in religious rituals, including lighting incense and lotus-shaped candles.

In PERLIS, Wesak Day was marked with great enthusiasm as thousands of devotees gathered at the Perlis Buddhist Society building in Kangar for religious ceremonies led by 28 monks.

Society chairman Tan Chan Sin said a float procession would be held later in the evening to add a special touch to this year’s celebration.

In SARAWAK, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng were present to liven up the Wesak Day celebration at the Sarawak Buddhist Association building in Kuching.

In KELANTAN, Wat Prachumthat Chanaram in Tumpat was the focal point for Buddhists from across the country, as Wesak Day was celebrated with reverence and solemnity.

The temple, which has hosted annual celebrations for over 40 years, organised various religious activities including a procession of flower offerings and candlelight walks around the stupa three times, a symbolic gesture in honour of the life of Siddharta Gautama.

Committee member Thom Ija, 67, said nearly 200 devotees had gathered since last night to take part in the religious rituals, which will continue until tomorrow.

A visitor from Selangor, Kok, 69, said he makes the long journey each year, drawn by the temple’s peaceful atmosphere and the opportunity to pay tribute to the teachings of Siddharta Gautama by visiting several other temples in the area.