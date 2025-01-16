KUALA LUMPUR: A Harmony Parade to celebrate the ethnic diversity and unity of society in this country will be held on Feb 15-16, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang yesterday.

He said the parade would be held at night at Dataran Merdeka in conjunction with Federal Territories Day and the World Interfaith Harmony Week (annually held in first week of February).

“I hope this programme will have a comprehensive and significant impact on our society, where we will involve various agencies and (followers of) various religions in this parade,” he said after being a guest on Bernama’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ TV programme here yesterday.

Aaron said further details regarding the parade would be announced later and added that it was an initiative under the Second Initiative which would be the basis for the ministry’s direction this year, namely the MADANI Harmony Initiative.

In addition, among the main initiatives of the Ministry of National Unity are the Unity Ecosystem, the MADANI Harmony Initiative, the Exploration of the Rukun Negara and the Socio-Cultural Community.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Kanowit fire this afternoon that destroyed the Paulus Yan Longhouse in Sungai Buan, Aaron, who is also the Kanowit Member of Parliament, said he would visit the longhouse today (Jan 16).

He sympathised with the 88 residents of the longhouse and said he would channel appropriate assistance through the Student Volunteer Foundation and the Kanowit MP’s office.

Earlier, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sibu Zone chief Andy Alie said all the occupants of the 15-door longhouse on Jalan Nibong Tada escaped the blaze without casualties and said the cause and losses were being investigated.

He said the Sarawak JBPM operations centre received news about the fire at 12.14 pm. The Kanowit Fire and rescue station (BBP) and the Sungai Merah BBP team were deployed to get the fire under control at 2 pm while the operation ended at 4.50 pm.