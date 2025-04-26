Harumanis purchase turns sour as teacher loses RM10K to scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A teacher not only missed out on tasting the sweetness of Harumanis mangoes but was also left devastated after losing RM9,998.52 in savings to a scam.

Kuala Terengganu Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the incident occurred on April 23, when the 46-year-old female victim came across an appealing advertisement for Harumanis mangoes on social media.

He said the teacher contacted the suspect via WhatsApp and was instructed to download an application to place her fruit order.

“After filling in all her personal details, the victim received a QR code for the order and was asked to send it to the suspect.

“The suspect later called the victim, during which her mobile phone suddenly shut down before restarting a few minutes later,” he said in a statement today.

However, Azli said the next day the victim discovered that RM9,998.51 had vanished from her savings in her Tabung Haji account.

Upon checking, the victim found that two transactions had occurred, transferring funds from her Tabung Haji account to her own bank account, before being moved again to an unknown third-party bank account.

She lodged a police report at 6.35 am on Thursday (April 24).