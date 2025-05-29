HAWANA: Fahmi lauds media practitioners’ dedication

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today expressed his highest appreciation to all media practitioners for their invaluable service and dedication.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025, Fahmi hoped that media professionals will continue their commitment and ethical practices in disseminating verified information.

“This is in pursuit of building an informed and integrity-driven nation,“ he said.

HAWANA is celebrated on May 29 each year, with the highlight of this year’s celebration scheduled for June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is slated to officiate the event, which is expected to draw around 1,000 media practitioners from both local and international organisations.

Organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, HAWANA 2025 will feature a range of events, including a Pantun Festival on May 31, a pre-launch ceremony with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, and a media forum co-organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.

Now in its fifth edition since its inaugural celebration in 2018, HAWANA is an annual event that brings together media professionals to honour their role and contributions to national development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also extended National Journalists’ Day wishes to all media practitioners.

“Happy National Journalists Day! Thank you to all journalists and media personnel who remain steadfast in delivering accurate and timely information to the public,” she said in a Facebook post.

Teo highlighted the vital role of media practitioners in building an informed society and strengthening the country’s democracy, expressing hope that they will continue to produce work with integrity.