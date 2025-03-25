TAPAH: More than 100 roadside hawkers around Tapah town, affected by the implementation of the one-way traffic system, will be relocated to new locations.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the initiative was taken to address the grievances of hawkers affected by the new traffic system.

He said the state government could not retract the implementation as the upgrading work had already been carried out.

“We have received approval from the Batang Padang District Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association (PPPKM) for their relocation to a new, more comfortable site provided by the Batang Padang District and Land Office.

“We expect to have a decision (on the new site) soon, possibly within three or four days, once the district officer obtains the land status. We will announce it later,” he told a press conference after officiating the Perak Agriculture Department’s KPKM INC and Riang Ria Raya 2025 Programme here today.

Starting Aug 23, 2024, the Batang Padang Public Works Department implemented a one-way traffic system along Federal Road FT 001 (Section 539-540) and Jalan Majlis in Tapah town.

During the trial period of the one-way traffic system, two traffic lights in Tapah town were deactivated to improve traffic flow. However, the 1.5-kilometre road direction change was alleged to have disrupted businesses for traders and small hawkers along the route.

The issue also drew the attention of the late Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who advocated for the affected hawkers through dialogue sessions and meetings between the hawkers’ association and stakeholders.