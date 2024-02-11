Hawkers, small traders encouraged to contribute to Perkeso - Ewon

BUTTERWORTH: Hawkers and small traders nationwide are encouraged to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to ensure they are protected in the event of workplace accidents.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Perkeso and the Coalition of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations of Malaysia (GPPPKMM) today marks a significant milestone in facilitating voluntary contributions by small traders under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

“We highly encourage not only members of the GPPPKMM but also the wider hawker and small trader community to make voluntary contributions.

“This will serve as their social protection, and today, we witnessed three small traders who faced accidents benefit from Perkeso’s assistance,” he told Bernama.

Ewon was met after witnessing the signing of the MoU between Perkeso and GPPPKMM in conjunction with the 2024 National Level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day Carnival (HPPK) at PICCA Convention Centre, Butterworth Arena here.

The MoU was signed by Perkeso Group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and GPPPKMM president Datuk Zainal Abidin Abdul Majid.

Also present were Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin said GPPPKMM currently represents about 450,000 members across 177 branches nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that the organisation will continue campaigning to boost voluntary contributions, with a target of 100,000 contributors by year-end.

Today’s event also featured the launch of MYPenjaja Rice, canopy donations for hawkers and small traders, SKSPS benefit distributions to three recipients and a Malaysia Book of Records award presentation to Apam Balik Seri Menanti Istana Premium for producing 2,751 apam balik at a single event.

HPPK2024 was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with approximately 30,000 visitors from across the country attending the carnival, which began yesterday and concludes tomorrow.