Headmistress dies in teachers’ room at Gemenceh school

GEMENCHEH: A headmistress of a Chinese national-type primary school in Gemenceh died after losing consciousness in the teachers’ room.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman confirmed receiving a report of the incident at 11.25 am.

The victim had been resting in her room after feeling unwell earlier in the day.

Initial investigations revealed she had attended the school’s Entrepreneur Day Programme before the incident.

A colleague found her unconscious at 9 am and rushed her to Gemencheh Health Clinic.

The attending doctor pronounced her dead upon arrival at the clinic.

The 44-year-old victim was later sent to Tampin Hospital’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem.

Police have classified the case as sudden death (SDR) pending further investigation.

Supt Amiruddien stated that authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death.

The school community has been left in shock following the tragic incident.

No further details have been released as investigations continue. - Bernama