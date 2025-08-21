Health Ministry enforces zero tolerance on workplace bullying

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has reaffirmed his ministry’s zero tolerance stance against workplace bullying.

He stated the ministry will never normalise such toxic culture within its organisation.

Workplace bullying represents a systemic disorder that undermines organisational integrity and weakens motivation.

It significantly affects teamwork and overall operational effectiveness.

The quality of patient care becomes jeopardised when employees face pressure or marginalisation.

Dzulkefly emphasised the ministry will not compromise with culprits, including senior management officials.

“Many may not recall the toxic bullying culture in the Ministry of Health, but I wish to remind everyone” he stated.

“During my first term leading the ministry, I took action against a head of department at a hospital” he added.

“Eventually, he was fired” Dzulkefly confirmed.

He made these comments after launching the Guidelines on Management of Bullying in the Workplace for ministry personnel.

The Health Ministry becomes the first government ministry to introduce specific anti-bullying guidelines.

Dzulkefly’s action against a high-ranking official clearly reflects the ministry’s commitment against bullying.

A total of 430 bullying complaints were recorded through the MyHealth system as of 31 July.

Each complaint undergoes thorough investigation based on fairness, transparency and confidentiality principles.

“I don’t want cases to be reported carelessly or be downplayed, especially by department heads” he stressed.

The new guidelines ensure complete protection for informants’ identities and privacy.

“It is extremely important that the victim or informant be protected first before any further action is taken” Dzulkefly emphasised.

He promoted a culture of mutual reprimand to build a dynamic and resilient organisation.

“The bullying culture must be stopped” he declared.

“We need to create a safe and compassionate working environment based on the MADANI values” Dzulkefly concluded. – Bernama