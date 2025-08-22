Award-winning hitmaker WeiBird arrives in Malaysia

GOLDEN Melody Award-winning singer-songwriter WeiBird (Wei Li-an) is returning to Malaysia after three years with his brand-new themed tour “See You Tomorrow ( again :)” on Nov 29, 8pm at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

To date, the Taiwanese artiste has completed his tour in China, Taipei and Kaohsiung, receiving overwhelming responses and winning the hearts of fans wherever he went. This time, he will bring his concert to Kuala Lumpur, guiding fans on a journey through the evolution of his music — from his early works to his fully matured artistry.

Three years ago, WeiBird’s “Just Stay With Me” concert sparked a wave of excitement in Singapore and Malaysia, capturing enthusiastic support from countless fans and earning glowing reviews for its vibrant atmosphere. With his return to Malaysia, WeiBird’s concert promises a heartfelt and exhilarating audiovisual experience, making it a must-see event of the year for all fans.

WeiBird’s “See You Tomorrow ( again :)” features a carefully curated setlist of his most iconic hits, including fan favourites like Nv Hai, Man Man Deng and Ru Guo Ke Yi. He successfully wrapped up his China tour, with the Taipei and Kaohsiung shows experiencing steadily growing popularity. Each performance was filled with unique surprises and unforgettable moments for the fans.

Known for his distinctive voice and emotionally resonant songwriting, every WeiBird performance captivates audiences and showcases his humorous, charismatic stage presence. Now, WeiBird is ready to share a captivating blend of melancholy and warmth with his fans in Malaysia through his music.

WeiBird “See You Tomorrow ( again :)” in Kuala Lumpur is brought to you by IMC Live Global. Ticket prices start from RM288, with the public sale commencing on Aug 27, 11am. Pre-sale will begin on Aug 26, 11am for all fans of IMC Live Global.