IF you often order food through delivery apps, you’ve probably come across riders who politely ask for tips.

But one customer’s recent experience took a surprising turn — when the rider didn’t just ask once, but twice and in a rather rude manner.

In a Threads post, @munchkinssess shared her rather sour experience of ordering food through a delivery app close to midnight.

In the screenshot that she shared, the delivery app’s automated message confirmed the order was on the way.

Right after, the delivery rider sent “Can you give tips”. However @munchkinssess did not reply to the message.

Once the food had arrived, the rider followed up more bluntly — this time with double exclamation marks: “Give tips!!”’

In her post, @munchkinssess said that she felt like the rider’s way of asking for tips was “really rude”.

“Some riders ask nicely and it warms your heart. But with texts like this? No way I’m giving tips,” she wrote.

The incident quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

“Tell him if he doesn’t want to stay poor, go find another job. This has become e-begging already. Tips should be optional, not compulsory. If he really wants to follow the Western way, then go live over there,” commented chabiyyyyyy_.

Others urged her to report the rider, with one pointing out: “There’s a report button on the app, just use it.”

Meanwhile, some Malaysians reminded riders that tipping isn’t compulsory: “This isn’t the US. Forcing tips doesn’t work here.”