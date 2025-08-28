Health Ministry to create 4,352 new doctor posts in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 675 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in 2024, equivalent to 1.5% of the 43,709 medical officers employed that year, the Health Ministry stated.

In a written reply to Parit Buntar MP Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki on August 27, the ministry stated the resignations included 386 permanent appointees and 289 contract officers.

Despite the attrition, the ministry highlighted its recruitment efforts, noting that 7,373 new doctors were hired in 2024. Of these, 4,057 were permanent positions and 3,316 were contract roles.

Looking ahead, the government has announced plans to fill 4,352 medical officer posts in 2025.

“As of now, 4,006 contract officers have already been offered permanent positions, representing 92% of this year’s recruitment target,” the ministry stated.

To retain talent, the ministry outlined several incentives and reforms, including a competitive starting salary of RM5,380 for house officers, coupled with annual increments of RM225.

“Doctors also received an 8% salary adjustment in December 2024, with another 7% increase scheduled for January 2026 under the public service salary review.

“Other measures include specialist and elective surgery allowances, incentive payments for doctors under supervised work experience, and opportunities for faster career progression, with promotions from Grade UD9 to UD14 possible within 9 to 12 years, faster than other civil service schemes.”

The ministry also emphasised training opportunities, including fully sponsored postgraduate studies for permanent officers and specialist training scholarships for contract officers.

Additionally, emergency department doctors have had their weekly shift hours reduced from 45 to 42 hours.

The ministry acknowledged that doctor retention and migration remain long-term challenges requiring cross-agency collaboration.

It said ongoing improvements in incentives and working conditions are vital to sustaining a resilient public healthcare system.