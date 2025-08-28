MNCF may extend national-pro cycling team mix beyond 2025 SEA Games

THE Malaysian National Cycling Federation may extend its strategy of combining national and professional riders for international competitions beyond the 2025 SEA Games.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill confirmed the approach has proven effective in the past two SEA Games editions and remains the main strategy for this year’s event in Thailand.

He stressed that the current focus remains on ensuring squad success in Thailand before finalising any future decisions.

“Let us complete the Thailand SEA Games first, but this combination model has been very successful, as shown in the 2021 and 2023 editions,” he said when met here recently.

Amarjit added that continued success could lead to extending the model for the 2027 edition if results prove positive.

“This combination is important because TSG (Terengganu Cycling Team) riders have exposure abroad, while MPC (Malaysia Pro Cycling) also have specific strengths, including climbers,” he explained.

He described the combination as leveraging each team’s strengths rather than relying solely on national riders.

MNCF confirmed last Tuesday that TSG and MPC would merge with the national team for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand from December 9 to 20.

The combined squad includes five TSG riders, two MPC riders, and two national squad members.

The national road cycling squad won gold in the men’s road race through Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

This successfully defended the title won by Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff at the 2021 edition in Vietnam. – Bernama