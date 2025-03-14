Health risks of colourful drinks at Ramadan markets

PETALING JAYA: Ramadan bazaars offer vibrant, refreshing drinks but many contain artificial additives that may pose health risks.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Food Biochemistry and Biophysics lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Khairi Zainol said common artificial colourants include tartrazine for yellow hues, Sunset Yellow for orange, Allura Red for red and pink, and Brilliant Blue for blue and purple.

“Flavouring agents, such as ethyl maltol, which enhances fruity sweetness, benzyl acetate which mimics banana flavour and synthetic vanilla or pandan essence are often used as cheaper substitutes for natural extracts.”

The beverages are typically priced at RM3 per cup while takeaway options, which come in larger portions, usually cost around RM5. However, prices may vary depending on the type of drink.

Specialty beverages, such as fresh fruit juices, premium smoothies or drinks with added toppings, can be priced higher, with some costing RM8 or more per cup.

He warned that beverages containing artificial additives, preservatives and sweeteners could have negative health effects when consumed regularly.

“Tartrazine has been associated with hyperactivity in children and allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Sunset Yellow has been linked to stomach discomfort while Allura Red has raised concerns over potential carcinogenic effects in animal studies.”

Brilliant Blue may cause allergic reactions and digestive issues while synthetic flavouring agents can cause irritation when consumed in large amounts.

He added that long-term consumption of artificial food dyes and preservatives has been linked to behavioural changes, allergic reactions and potential carcinogenic effects at high dosages.

Some preservatives, such as sodium benzoate, may react with ascorbic acid or vitamin C in fruit-based drinks to produce benzene, a known carcinogen.

While the body can break down and eliminate most artificial additives, frequent intake could lead to chemical buildup, affecting liver and kidney functions. Some dyes, such as Sudan Red, have been banned in certain countries due to toxicity concerns.

Mohamad Khairi warned that excessive sugar intake, especially during Ramadan, could have harmful effects.

The rapid spike and subsequent drop in blood sugar levels, commonly referred to as a “sugar crash”, could cause tiredness, dizziness and hunger soon after breaking fast.

“Certain artificial sweeteners, such as sorbitol or sucralose, may lead to bloating or diarrhoea in sensitive individuals.”

He suggested using natural alternatives for artificial colourants, namely butterfly pea flowers for blue or purple hues, pandan leaves for green, Roselle or beetroot for red or pink, and turmeric or oranges for yellow.

He recommended using fresh fruit purees from mango, pineapple, orange and lychee to add flavour, honey, dates or stevia as healthier sweeteners, and herbs and spices such as mint, ginger and cinnamon to enhance taste naturally.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Applied Sciences Faculty senior lecturer Dr Azizah Othman said while these drinks provide temporary refreshment, they ultimately make it harder to sustain energy throughout the fasting period.

“High sugar intake increases urine output, which could lead to dehydration.”

She said while fasting burns stored fat for energy, breaking fast with sugary foods could lead to rapid fat storage and increase obesity risk.

She recommended water infused with cucumber, lemon or mint, fresh fruit juices without added sugar, and coconut water for electrolyte replenishment.

“Grass jelly drinks and barley water also help cool the body and aid digestion.”

She underscored public education on the dangers of artificial beverages and the benefits of natural alternatives through community talks and social media campaigns.

“Authorities should introduce incentives, such as discounted stall fees for vendors selling healthier options, and a ‘healthier choice’ label to help consumers identify nutritious alternatives.”