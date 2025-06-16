Heavy-muscled calf among prizes awaiting visitors at Melaka Agrofest 2025

MELAKA: A heavy-muscled calf worth over RM10,000 will be up for grabs in a lucky draw at Melaka Agrofest 2025, set to take place at Dataran Sejarah Ayer Keroh from June 27 to 29.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said 15,000 Melaka guavas will also be distributed for free to visitors.

“The Melaka Agrofest 2025 will run from 10 am to 11 pm, and this year we are targeting a total of 50,000 visitors throughout the event, with an expected total sales value of RM1.5 million,” he told a press conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said 40 departments and agencies are taking part in this year’s event, which will also feature 14 main competition categories offering a combined prize pool of RM30,000.

He said Melaka Agrofest 2025 is not merely an agricultural fair but also showcases the latest agricultural technology, promotes local entrepreneurs’ products, and recognises the role of farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in ensuring national food security.

“The festival also aims to raise awareness of the importance of the agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors to national development, while opening up wider market opportunities for local products,” he said.

He added that the programme will also feature a special performance by popular local nasyid group UNIC during the ‘Malam Demi Cinta Suci’ on June 27, with lucky visitors also standing a chance to win an umrah package.