Heavy rain causes flash floods and fallen trees in Penang areas

GEORGE TOWN: Heavy rain lasting nearly two hours from 2.40 am today triggered flash floods and toppled trees in multiple areas across Balik Pulau, Jelutong and Gelugor.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis confirmed the affected locations included Jalan Jelutong near the Jelutong Police Station, Jalan Bukit Lama, Jalan Genting and Jalan Sungai Nipah in Balik Pulau along with Jalan Kampung Kastam in Gelugor.

Several fallen trees blocked roads and damaged electricity poles during the incident though no injuries were reported according to his official statement. – Bernama