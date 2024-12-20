BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) will implement a ban on heavy vehicles exceeding five tonnes in Bukit Tambun during peak hours starting Feb 3, 2025.

MBSP mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said this measure aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow on Jalan Bukit Tambun.

“The ban on heavy vehicles exceeding five tonnes, except those owned by the government or statutory bodies, will cover Jalan Bukit Tambun from the Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak junction to the Bukit Tambun (North) Toll Plaza and Jalan Pa Thau to Paboi in Bukit Tambun.

“The restriction will be enforced daily from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and 5 pm to 7 pm, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays,” he told a press conference today.

He said northbound traffic could use alternative routes such as the North-South Expressway (NSE) via the Juru or Bandar Cassia toll exits, Jalan Tok Kangar-Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 8 and Jalan Perindustrian Bukit Minyak-Jalan Kendi /Jalan Persekutuan-Jalan Perusahaan Valdor.

Southbound traffic can use the NSE via the Juru or Bandar Cassia toll exits and Jalan Perusahaan Valdor.

Baderul Amin urged heavy vehicle drivers to comply with the ban, adding that signboards have been placed in the affected areas to inform motorists of the restriction.