SHAH ALAM: Individuals involved in illegal waste disposal in Selangor could face fines of up to RM100,000 and a minimum of five years in prison once the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) is enforced.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the state and federal governments are currently in negotiations to ratify the law, aiming to strengthen waste management regulations.

“If we successfully ratify Act 672, we will implement stricter enforcement measures, including fines of up to RM100,000 and imprisonment of no less than five years,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today.

Ng added that the enforcement of Act 672 would enhance existing regulations, such as the Waste Collection, Removal and Disposal By-Laws 2007 and the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

On Nov 18, last year, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari reportedly said that the state government expected to finalise the ratification of Act 672 early this year, as the move would help reduce solid waste management costs incurred by his administration through its subsidiary, KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM).