Helping people will not cause government’s downfall, corruption will - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that efforts taken by the government to help the people, especially those in need, will not lead to its downfall because the main cause of such a situation is corruption.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that there has never been a record in world history of a government collapsing due to allocating significant allocations for the benefit of the people.

“I have never read or seen in world history, whether in the history of Islamic civilisation, ancient China, India, Arab nations, or Latin America, that a government has collapsed because it spent a lot to help the poor.

“There has never been a record of any government losing power or falling because they helped the poor or raised wages fairly.

“Governments fall due to corruption, greed, and the leaders hoarding wealth that does not belong to them. That is what causes nations to crumble,” he said at the launch of the MADANI Residency in Putrajaya today.

Anwar said the decision to raise the minimum wage to RM1,700, as announced in the 2025 Budget, is a clear political commitment that reflects the government’s seriousness in helping the people.

He said that other efforts include the construction of affordable houses that can be owned by the middle and lower-income groups in the country.

“This is one of the government’s efforts to assist targeted groups to have comfortable homes in a safe, healthy, and prosperous environment. It also shows how serious the government is in helping Malaysians own their homes,” he said.

Hence, the Prime Minister urged all housing developers involved to complete their projects according to schedule, while also giving priority to quality and standards.

“I hope no projects will be delayed, not even by three or six months, because that would just increase the pain of waiting for the housebuyers, as the (construction) costs keep rising.

“So, ensure proper monitoring and prompt implementation of projects, and if there are any issues regarding bureaucratic red tape, resolve them as quickly as possible. I want to break down the barriers that complicate matters, as people are waiting to own their homes,” he said.

At the event, 4,000 units of the MADANI Residency in Putrajaya were launched at prices as low as RM200,000 per unit, expected to be completed by 2028.

The MADANI Residency comprises seven affordable housing projects, namely Residensi MADANI Sentral, Residensi MADANI Serunai, Residensi MADANI Cemara, Residensi MADANI Cengkih, Residensi MADANI Cempaka, Residensi MADANI Mawar, and Residensi MADANI Melur.

Apart from the residences, each measuring 800 sq ft, various public amenities are also provided in the development plot, including a surau, multipurpose hall, kindergarten, commercial space, children’s playground, and covered parking.

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that approximately 10,000 applications have been received so far from the targeted groups, namely public servants and the general public.

“The demand for these residences is quite high, so screening will be conducted and only those who are truly eligible will be offered,” she said.