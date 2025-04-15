PETALING JAYA: Amid his ongoing 1MDB trial, Najib Razak was granted approval by the High Court to attend the funeral rites of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away yesterday at the age of 85.

According to FMT, the court adjourned proceedings at around 9.50amafter Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, informed Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the Prisons Department had approved his request.

ALSO READ: Malaysian netizens mourn the passing of Pak Lah

Najib was then allowed to proceed to the National Mosque to pay his last respects to the late former prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Abdullah, fondly remembered as Pak Lah, passed away at the National Heart Institute at 7.10pm on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Department stated that the lying-in-state will be held at the mosque’s main prayer hall from 11am to 1pm.

Najib is expected to return to court when trial proceedings resume tomorrow.