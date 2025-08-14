Russia and Ukraine swap 84 prisoners ahead of Putin-Trump summit

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange on Thursday, releasing 84 detainees each.

The swap comes just before a high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the exchange on Telegram, crediting the United Arab Emirates for mediation.

Released Russian personnel are reportedly receiving psychological and medical support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that both military and civilians were among those freed.

Some of the prisoners had been held by Russia since as early as 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Zelensky noted that defenders of Mariupol, a city captured by Russia in 2022, were included in the swap.

Photos shared by Zelensky showed Ukrainian soldiers smiling and wrapped in national flags.

He assured that further prisoner exchanges are planned.

Previous peace talks in Istanbul led to large-scale swaps as the only concrete outcome.

Last month, both sides agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war each.

Russia also proposed returning the bodies of 3,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers. - AFP