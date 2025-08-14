MOSTI outlines three key strategies for FOM to empower MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has outlined three key strategies for its Friends of Ministry (FOM) initiative.

These strategies aim to involve backbench MPs in promoting science, technology, and innovation (STI) culture in their constituencies.

According to MOSTI, the initiative is driven by the MADANI Government Backbenchers Club to enhance policy communication.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang stated that the FOM will strengthen grassroots engagement.

He added that the MPs’ involvement will help deliver STI agendas more effectively to all societal segments.

The FOM includes MPs such as Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) and Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan).

Other members are Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub), Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor), and Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong).

The list also features Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Batu Kawan) and Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar).

Additional FOM members include Rodziah Ismail (PKR-Ampang) and Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PKR-Sungai Petani).

Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) and Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) are also part of the initiative.

Warisan’s Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud) and PBM’s Larry Soon (Julau) complete the FOM lineup.

One strategy involves MPs participating in MOSTI’s flagship programmes like STI 100³ and STI MADANI.

Another includes regular policy briefings during parliamentary sessions on legislation and challenges.

These briefings will cover updates to the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2024-2030.

The discussions will also address the drafting of the STI Bill and amendments to the Atomic Energy Bill.

The third strategy assigns each FOM member as a focal MP for a specific agency under MOSTI.

This approach ensures targeted engagement and policy dissemination at the grassroots level. - Bernama