i-CompEx 2025 boosts innovation interest among youth

JITRA: The International Innovation and Invention Competition Through Exhibition (i-CompEx) has grown significantly since its inception, now in its 13th edition.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud praised the event for its maturity and competitive spirit.

He noted the challenge faced by judges in selecting winners due to the high quality of entries.

“This means the i-CompEx has matured after 13 editions,“ he told reporters after the closing ceremony.

The competition saw participation from primary and secondary schools, government agencies, and international institutions.

Mustapha emphasised its role in sparking interest in new technologies among the younger generation.

“I feel this is crucial as a catalyst for ideas and interests, especially among youth,“ he said.

Early exposure to fields like artificial intelligence (AI) is vital for future university students, he added.

i-CompEx 2025 was co-organised with POLIMAS and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Participants came from countries including Saudi Arabia, China, the UK, Thailand, and Indonesia.

A total of 401 innovation projects were showcased during the two-day event.

The competition concluded today, marking another successful year for innovation promotion. - Bernama