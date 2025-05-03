BAGAN DATUK: A high-level committee (HLC) will be established to address issues affecting fishermen in the country and ensure their welfare remains protected, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said the committee, which he will chair, will involve five ministries: the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Economy.

He said the proposal to form the HLC will be brought to the Cabinet this Friday.

“...this is to find solutions to several issues raised during engagement sessions with the fishing community, which were conducted in five zones.

“Of course, these issues vary from one another, but many of them share similarities,” he said at a press conference after the engagement session with the West Coast fishermen here today.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, KPKM secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Perak Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

Elaborating, Ahmad Zahid said the fishermen’s cost of living allowance should be improved, including providing incentives based on the amount of their catch.

“We will not stop giving the RM300 aid; in fact, we will find ways to increase it. The more they catch, the more incentives they will receive. This is to encourage fishermen to work harder and prevent leakages,” he said.

He said adjustments should be made to the targeted diesel subsidy for fishermen to ensure it remained aligned with the government’s responsibility to assist fishermen.

“...instead a specific scheme is needed to replace this targeted subsidy, an aid that supports the welfare of fishermen and benefits the fishing community,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that the revolution in fishing technology must be accelerated to help fishermen adapt to modern technology, such as smart sonar, integrated GPS, maritime surveillance drones, and smart aquaculture systems, which can boost catch yields more efficiently.

“For that, perhaps Agrobank can introduce a lease-to-own scheme for technological equipment to ensure access to innovation without burdening fishermen with high costs,” he added.

Over 500 fishermen from Perak, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan attended the fifth and final engagement session, which served as a platform for the government to engage with fishermen, industry players and relevant agencies.

The session aimed at addressing challenges faced by fishermen and developing practical solutions through policies aligned with real-world conditions.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid handed over the cost of living allowance of RM300 each to eligible fishermen. The aid, which amounted to RM27 million, benefitted 7,503 West Coast fishermen.

He also presented the fishing equipment assistance (touch point) to 66 fishermen from the West Coast zone, totalling RM720,000 and the B40 fishermen’s housing assistance.