High tide phenomenon in Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk from today

IPOH: The high tide phenomenon is expected to occur for seven days starting today until Oct 21 with the highest water level ranging from 3.1 metres (m) to 3.4m involving areas within the districts of Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk.

Hilir Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) in a statement on its Facebook page advised the public to be alert and make early preparations for floods based on forecasts by the agencies concerned.

According to Hilir Perak JPS, the high tide phenomenon this time is expected to be on a larger scale than September and the situation will be worse if strong winds, large waves and heavy rain occur simultaneously which can cause flash floods, overflow of sea water and coastal flooding.

High risk areas in Lower Perak are in Taman Karentina, Batak Rabit, Teluk Intan Town, Kampung Bahagia, Changkat Jong, Sungai Durian Subdistrict area and areas close to the river.

For the Bagan Datuk district, high risk areas are Rungkup Subdistrict, Bagan Datuk Subdistrict, Teluk Bharu Subdistrict, Sungai Durian Subdistrict, Sungai Samak, Sungai Manila, Kampung Banang, Hutan Melintang area and areas close to rivers and beaches.

“Accordingly, the public is advised to constantly monitor the weather conditions and if heavy rain and high tide occur simultaneously, they need to be prepared to move to a safe place and obey the instructions of the authorities,“ according to the statement.