HIV awareness initiative uses peer-to-peer education

KUALA LUMPUR: A new youth-driven HIV awareness programme is taking root in universities, aiming to dismantle stigma and close dangerous knowledge gaps through peer-to-peer education.

The initiative, called Kami, is backed by the Higher Education Ministry and is being piloted at five campuses, with plans to expand to 14 by next year.

Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) vice-president Dr Nur Afiqah Mohd Salleh said the approach breaks away from traditional lectures or exhibitions because it was co-developed with students themselves.

“This is not just another talk or exhibition. We worked closely with students to shape the content in a language that speaks to them and aims to train more young people to understand what HIV is and the services available, and dispel the myths that still surround it.”

She said the initiative reflects the realities of campus life, from dating culture and social media to gaps in knowledge about sexual health.

“We encourage abstinence, of course. But the reality is that some students would still engage in sexual activity.

“For them, information must be available without barriers, stigma or judgement. We want them to understand responsibility to their health, values and religion, and to know the risks of HIV and other STDs (sexually transmitted diseases),” she said.

Unlike conventional awareness campaigns, Kami creates student “champions” who are empowered to share accurate information within their own circles.

Nur Afiqah said peer educators provide a comfort level that may not exist between students and authority figures.

“Kami does not involve the direct distribution of condoms or PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), but ensures students know where to access services if needed.

“It is not about encouraging behaviour, it is about protecting health. If a student asks about STDs, the response should not be ‘why do you have it?’ Instead, we provide education, prevention and, if necessary, care.”

She added that while abstinence campaigns remain vital, some students inevitably “fall through the cracks”, which is why safe, stigma-free spaces are crucial.

In April, MAC reported that 44% of HIV cases involved individuals aged between 20 and 29.

Health Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni revealed that 1,091 HIV cases were recorded among higher education students between 2021 and 2024, including 222 last year alone.

Nur Afiqah said the figures show why direct interventions, such as Kami, cannot wait.

“We need to be cautious and start having honest conversations about the risks and realities. The priority is ensuring students know the facts and have access to support services.

“We cannot pretend all young people would follow abstinence-only messages. Kami provides a safety net for those who do not, ensuring they make informed, responsible decisions,” she said.

The initiative has been endorsed by the Higher Education Ministry under the leadership of its secretary-general Datuk Prof Dr Azlinda Azman, who brings extensive HIV policy experience.

“Nothing is cast in stone. This is a pilot. We are learning what works and what does not.

“But the early response has been encouraging, especially because students recognise the safe space created for them.”