HKHM Committee, best team to make Hari Kebangsaan, Hari Malaysia celebration a success - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil described the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 celebration committee as an excellent team that has successfully managed both celebrations well.

Speaking at the Closing Ceremony of HKHM 2024 here tonight, Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the HKHM 2024 Main Committee, said the National Day celebrations at Putrajaya Square and Malaysia Day at Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu had been well managed with various features to attract the attendance of thousands visitors.

“I feel that the team is very good, thanks to everyone. Without all of you, the celebration wouldn’t have been successful, the celebration wouldn’t have run and it wouldn’t have had such (rousing) receptions.

“As chairman of the HKHM 2024 Main Committee, I express my appreciation to each individual for their hard work towards the success and smoothness of the celebration,“ he said, adding that the task of chairing the committee is one of the toughest tasks he had shouldered.

The 67th National Day celebration went smoothly with the attendance of over 100,000 visitors while over 40,000 visitors attended Padang Merdeka to celebrate Malaysia Day 2024 which was organised in collaboration with the Sabah state government.

Fahmi said the National Day celebration was also enlivened by the attendance of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia as well as the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Cabinet of Ministers.

“This is not forgetting the security personnel, volunteers, media, everyone who worked hard to ensure the smoothness of the event from start to finish. Without everyone’s commitment and cooperation, an event of this magnitude would not be possible to implement successfully,“ he said.

He said that even though HKHM 2024 went smoothly, there were several aspects that needed to be evaluated and improved to ensure next year’s celebration would be even better.

“I believe next year there will be uniqueness which will be highlighted by ministries, departments and agencies. God willing, we will look into a few things so that the event will be even more lively,“ said Fahmi.

More than 800 guests involved with HKHM 2024 were celebrated in the ceremony by the awarding plaques and certificates of appreciation to the members of the celebration committee.

Also present was the chief executive officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin who received a certificate of appreciation from Fahmi.