Holistic remedy needed to address falling birth rate

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s shrinking birth rate has sparked growing concern, but experts warn that short-term financial handouts alone will not reverse the trend.

Instead, they are urging the government to take inspiration from countries that have adopted holistic, family-oriented policies designed to provide long-term support.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris Early Childhood Studies senior lecturer Dr Masayu Dzainudin said addressing the issue requires more than temporary cash incentives.

“This calls for a culturally sensitive strategy that combines financial aid with workplace reforms and community-based care.”

She proposed a hybrid model that integrates direct incentives, tax relief and housing support with family-friendly measures such as extended parental leave and accessible childcare services.

Highlighting Singapore’s Baby Bonus Scheme, Masayu suggested a tiered benefits system – in which support increases with each additional child – to help encourage larger families.

“Countries such as Sweden and Norway have also shown success through shared parental leave, which gives both parents an active role in early childcare.

“In Malaysia, extending maternity leave, introducing paid paternity

leave and promoting flexible work arrangements could ease pressure on young families.”

She also underscored the importance of affordable housing as part of a pro-family framework.

“In South Korea, public housing is prioritised for families, while Singapore offers housing grants for married couples.

“Malaysia could explore similar initiatives, such as priority housing schemes or discounted loans for households with children.”

However, she cautioned that such efforts must be inclusive and supported by sustained political will.

“Cash incentives alone won’t succeed if workplace culture and social attitudes fail to evolve.”

Paediatrician and infant mental health specialist Dr Nik Raihan Mohamed echoed these sentiments, warning against over-reliance on one-off financial handouts.

“Lump-sum payments, such as those seen in Singapore, often fall short of covering long-term costs such as childcare and education.

“More effective is sustainable, tiered support that continues throughout a child’s development.”

She pointed out that rigid gender roles and discriminatory work environments remain major barriers, particularly for women.

“In Japan and South Korea, women still shoulder most of the childcare burden and face unsupportive work cultures, even with attractive incentives.”

She emphasised that financial aid is only part of the picture when couples decide whether to start a family.

“Governments often focus on the numbers, but emotional, cultural and lifestyle factors – such as values, expectations and support networks – are just as important.”

She also criticised current policies for disproportionately benefitting urban, middle-class families, often leaving behind lower-income, rural and marginalised groups.

“This imbalance widens social inequality and breeds exclusion.

“Childcare, housing and fertility support must be equitable and accessible to those who need it most.”

Drawing lessons from China’s sharp pivot from population control to

pro-natalist measures, she warned that even generous schemes could fail without a supportive societal foundation.

“China shifted quickly from limiting births to encouraging them, but without fostering a family-friendly environment, many remained hesitant.

“Malaysia must focus not just on boosting birth rates, but on improving the overall quality of family life.”

Both experts agreed that real progress lies in adapting proven strategies to suit Malaysia’s unique context.

“True change happens when families feel supported not just financially,

but emotionally and socially,” Nik Raihan said.

“That’s how we create a society in which having children is not seen as a burden, but a joy.”