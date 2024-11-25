Hope for better world

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 1,000 attendees gathered at the Tzu Chi Jing Si Hall in Kepong for an inspiring evening with world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, who delivered a talk titled “Reasons for Hope”.

Organised by Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia and

co-organised with Roots and Shoots Malaysia, which was founded in 2015, the event welcomed ambassadors, academics and environmental advocates.

Roots and Shoots is a youth-led action programme. Aimed at young people of all ages, it was originally founded in 1991 by Goodall under the Jane Goodall Institute and promotes the values of compassion and respect for all living things, as well as intercultural understanding and solidarity among all peoples.

Goodall, who has dedicated her life to studying chimpanzees and advocating environmental protection, captivated the audience with her personal experiences.

She highlighted the importance of learning from nature and recognising humanity’s impact on the environment.

“Chimps have taught me the arrogance of humanity in claiming superiority over nature, reminding us to embrace humility and respect the interconnectedness of all living beings.”

Goodall said if we are intelligent, we would not destroy our world

and this is a reminder of

humanity’s responsibility to safeguard the planet.

She added that it is important people are inspired to change

for the better by telling them powerful stories.

“It’s really important to reach their hearts, and we should do that by telling stories to people as

they have a major impact and can inspire them.”

“I wake up every day and do what I do because I have grandchildren and I care about them as well as the animals, insects, trees and the future of the world. As long as I live, I’ll keep doing what I do. If my body fails, I’ll gradually slow down. I just pray my mind stays healthy.”

She said people find hope in different ways. It is easier for some while for others, especially those who grew up in tough environments, it is harder. But their experiences often make them more determined not to give up.

Roots and Shoots has empowered countless young people to address environmental and humanitarian challenges through community-driven initiatives.

Goodall said by focusing on youth engagement, the organisation inspires the next generation to take action for a

better world.

“Young people who want to help the planet should begin by volunteering. It’s a way to understand the challenges people face today and work towards making the world a better place.”

The evening concluded with Goodall delivering a powerful call to action that echoed throughout the hall when she said: “Together we can, together we will, together we must save the world.”

The event also showcased the continued efforts of Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia, with its commissioner Yeo Kar Peng highlighting the organisation

has been actively promoting environmental conservation since 1995, inspired by the call of Dharma Master Cheng Yen, who founded Tzu Chi in Taiwan in 1966.

Yeo said over the years, the foundation has established more than 160 recycling centres and over 1,000 recycling points nationwide, fostering community participation in waste reduction and sustainable practices.

Guests at the talk included US ambassador Edgard D. Kagan, Philippine ambassador Maria Angela Abrera Ponce and representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.