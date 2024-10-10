Housemates held over murder of Bangladeshi worker in Teluk Intan

IPOH: A Bangladeshi man was found dead, suspected to have been killed by housemate who are his compatriots, at a kongsi (construction workers quarters) house in Taman Lagenda Phase 3, Teluk Intan, today.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said a report was received about the 27-year-old victim, who is a contract worker, at around 5 am today.

“The victim was found lying in the bushes behind the kongsi house covered in blood on the chest with injuries to the neck caused by an unidentified weapon.

“According to information, the victim’s disappearance was noticed when his friend wanted to invite him for prayers at around 8.30 pm yesterday,” he said at the Perak police headquarters (IPK) here today.

Azizi said following the incident, police arrested three friends of the victim aged 32 to 39 who lived in the same house for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder).

“So far, we have seized three mobile phones belonging to the suspects and we are trying to locate the murder weapon. The victim’s body was taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for an autopsy,” he said.

In an unrelated crime, he said police believe they have broken up a car break-in theft syndicate with the arrest of two men and a woman aged between 24 and 26, who were suspected of vandalising vehicles to loot personal property around Manjung for the past month.

He said the arrest of the trio had helped solve 15 cases of auto burglary where their criminal activities targeted cars in elite housing areas.

“The three of them are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, 411 of the Penal Code, 414 of the Penal Code, 427 of the Penal Code and 447 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

In another case, Azizi said police arrested two men for the typical ‘Ah Long (loan shark) harassment’ of splashing paint on three vehicles in in Taman Muhibah, Sitiawan on Sept 29.

He said the two suspects, aged 23 and 26, were arrested at separate locations in Alor Setar and Sabak Bernam on Oct 8 and 9, along with the confiscation of case items.

“Police received a report (on Sept 29) from a complainant who claimed that three of his vehicles, a Proton X70, a Proton Persona and a Nissan Almeira, were splashed with red paint by hoodlums.

“Based on the investigation, police identified that the two suspects in a white Myvi car had thrown paint and left a notice before fleeing,” he said.

Mohd Azizi said there could have been a mix-up leading to the vandalism.

“The complainant told the suspects that they have wrongly targeted his house because he has never resorted to borrowing from loan sharks lending nor was in enmity with anyone,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code (for mischief) and the investigation papers have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) to get further instructions for court action, he said.