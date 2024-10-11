Housewife charged with conspiracy to kidnap businessman

JOHOR BAHRU: A housewife was charged at the Sessions Court here today with conspiracy to kidnap a businessman for a ransom of RM20 million last month.

The accused, Chan Wan Kooi, 57, a grandmother of four, merely nodded in understanding as the charge was read to her before Judge Hazeelia Muhammad.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman is accused of conspiring with a local man, Chong Shih Ming, 46, and two Vietnamese nationals, Luong Van Tung, 39, and Tran Van Chung, 29, to abduct a 59-year-old man for a ransom of RM20 million on Straits View Road here around 5 am on Oct 13.

She was charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 (Act 365), read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 40 years and caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Umar Faiz Abdul Kohar objected to the accused being granted bail, as the case is scheduled to be heard in the High Court.

However, Chan’s lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, requested bail on the grounds that his client has already been in remand for an extended period and is suffering from health issues, including heart problems.

“The accused takes care of her three children aged between 28 and 36, and four grandchildren aged between four and nine years.

“She undergoes regular check-ups for her health condition and is also a director of two companies, with a fixed address in Johor Bahru. So she doesn’t pose a flight risk,“ he said.

The court rejected the bail application and scheduled the next case mention for Nov 17.

Last Monday, Chong pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim to the charge of kidnapping the businessman with the intent to demand the same ransom amount.

Van Tung, 39, and Van Chung, 29, who were jointly charged with Chong, did not enter a plea as they did not understand the charges read to them in Malay.

They were charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1960 (Act 365), read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

The Sessions Court allowed Chong bail of RM50,000, but the High Court here granted the prosecution’s application to review the bail.

Subsequently, the High Court revoked the bail granted by the Sessions Court, and Chong was remanded at the Ulu Choh Prison in Pontian.

