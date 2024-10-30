Police recover RM7.2 million ransom money in businessman kidnapping case

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have recovered RM7.2 million from the estimated RM20 million ransom money paid by the family of a businessman who was kidnapped on Oct 13.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the recovered ransom included RM1.95 million in cash, one million Singapore dollars (RM3.3 million) and 400,000 in cryptocurrency (RM1.75 million).

“Besides this sum, we also found case items including a Pietro Beretta pistol, 250 live rounds of ammunition and a pair of handcuffs,” he told a press conference, which was also attended by Johor Police chief Datuk CP M. Kumar, at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters, here today.

Elaborating, Mohd Shuhaily said so far, 14 individuals have been detained in connection with the case, and their roles in the kidnapping have been identified, including in the planning and execution of the abduction, disposal of evidence and management of the ransom funds.

However, he said the police are still investigating the motive and mastermind of the kidnapping of the businessman, who is a real estate developer.

“Regarding the victim’s family member who has also been detained, it is still under investigation. Revealing the identity might interfere with the investigation. For now, it is too early to share this information, but I can confirm that it is a woman,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, and the public is advised not to speculate or make any comments that could disrupt investigation or manipulate facts to create public unrest.

Earlier, Johor Bahru High Court senior assistant registrar Chai Ing Hien issued a seven-day remand extension from tomorrow until Nov 6 for three Vietnamese suspects to facilitate further investigation under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

The three suspects, including a woman in her 30s, had previously been remanded for a week to assist investigation.

Also remanded was another local male suspect detained on Monday.

The 59-year-old businessman is believed to have been abducted around 5 am while waiting for an e-hailing service to take him to the airport for a business trip abroad. He was safely released on the same day of the incident.