Three men face charges in Johor ransom kidnapping case

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men, including two Vietnamese nationals, were brought to the Sessions Court here today on charges of kidnapping a property developer for a ransom of RM20 million last month.

The accused, businessman Chong Shih Ming, 46, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, while Luong Van Tung, 39, and Tran Van Chung, 29, did not enter any plea as they did not understand the charge read in Bahasa Malaysia.

All three, along with an accomplice still at large, are accused of jointly kidnapping a 59-year-old businessman with the intent of demanding RM20 million in ransom at Jalan Straits View here around 5 am on Oct 13.

The charge was filed under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1960 (Act 365) and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of not less than 30 years and up to 40 years, plus whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Che Wan Zaidi allowed Chong bail of RM50,000 in one surety, with additional conditions of monthly reporting to the police station, surrendering his passport to the court, and a prohibition against contacting the victim and witnesses until the case concludes.

Meanwhile, the court denied bail for Luong and Tran and set Nov 17 for mention, during which the charges will be re-read by a Vietnamese interpreter for the two accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S Thiviya conducted the prosecution, with lawyer K Veeranesh representing Chong, while the two Vietnamese nationals had no legal representation. Watching brief were lawyers Fairoz Elyas Majeed and Ng Kian Pin.

In the Magistrate’s Court, a Vietnamese woman, Nguyen Ngoc Ngan, 36, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disposing of a Honda Accord 2.4L with the intent of helping Chong avoid legal repercussions.

The mother of two is accused of committing the act at Jalan Keembong 39, Taman Johor Jaya here, around 3.30 pm on Oct 24. She was charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year prison term and a fine, upon conviction.

Magistrate A Sharmini granted Nguyen bail of RM7,000 in one surety and set Nov 17 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Afiqah Musa led the prosecution, while lawyer Goh Sze Han represented Nguyen.