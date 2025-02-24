Housewife charged with husband’s murder

KAJANG: A housewife was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering her husband.

However, no plea was recorded from Hew Pit Lee, 59, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman was charged with murdering Wong Chee Min, 61, by stabbing him at an apartment in Kajang, Semenyih here, between 10.30 am and 11 am last Feb 16.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil set April 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim appeared for the prosecution while Hew was unrepresented.