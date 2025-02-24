Police sergeant pleads not guilty to counts of corruption

ALOR SETAR: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of corruption.

Khairul Azhar Azmi, 36, of the Pendang District Police Headquarters (IPD), made the plea before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

On the first charge, he is alleged to have received RM5,000 as an inducement not to arrest two individuals suspected of committing fraud under Section 420 of the Penal Code at the Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Hi-Tech Police Station in Kulim at 11.30 am on June 15, 2021.

He is also accused of soliciting a bribe of RM15,000 to close an investigation paper related to a suspect suspected of committing the same offence on the same date, time and place.

For the third charge, he is alleged to have accepted a bribe of RM1,000 in the men’s toilet of the same police station on 22 June 2021, while for the fourth charge, he is charged with receiving RM10,000 in front of a shop in Kuala Muda on 24 June 2021. The bribes were an inducement for him to help close a case.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Khairul Azhar was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety for all charges and the court set March 16 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurnajihatul Idayu Mohd Azuyar, while the accused was represented by lawyer R. Arvend.