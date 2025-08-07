Housewife charged with murder of adopted baby in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A housewife has been charged in court over the death of her seven-month-old adopted daughter.

Siti Subrina Imran, 37, appeared before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim but did not enter a plea.

The case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction due to the severity of the charge.

She is accused of murdering the infant at a condominium in Jalan Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, on July 30.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison and caning.

Deputy public prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani represented the prosecution, while the accused had no legal representation.

The court set October 13 for the next mention of the case.

Earlier reports revealed the baby was found unconscious in the living room of the condominium.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed receiving an emergency call about the incident.

The caller, a man, reported his adopted daughter was found unresponsive at home.

Police discovered the infant with bruises and bluish skin upon arrival. - Bernama