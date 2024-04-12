Housewife detained for allegedly abusing daughter

KLUANG: Police arrested a housewife last night for allegedly abusing her 10-year-old daughter, severely injuring the child.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the 32-year-old suspect was detained at a house in Kampung Tengah here at 12.30 am.

He said the victim’s school headmaster lodged a report after finding that the girl sustained severe burns on her back, believed to be caused by hot water.

“Further checks by the complainant also found bruises on her right leg and left cheek as well as burn marks on her left leg,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect is placed under a six-day remand until Sunday. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.